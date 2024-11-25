MGR’s AI presence lights up ex-CM Janaki’s centenary fest; party founder on reel appeals for cadre’s unity

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Sunday celebrated the birth centenary of the State's first woman Chief Minister, Janaki Ramachandran at a grand event in Chennai.

An augmented reality video of party founder MG Ramachandran was the attraction of the event, with the regenerated voice of the yesteryear leader praising the present general secretary of the party Edappadi Palaniswami.

MGR’s visuals and voice were regenerated using AI and he was seen as appealing to the party cadre to remain united and work for the party's victory, in the video broadcast in the event.

Party chief Palaniswami paid floral tributes to the portraits of late party leaders MGR, Janaki and J Jayalalithaa at the event. He also inaugurated a photo exhibition of former CM Janaki on the occasion. He released a book on Janaki's birth centenary celebrations. Her adopted daughter Sudha received it.

Janaki was sworn in as Chief Minister following the demise of MGR in December 1987. However, Janaki's government lasted for just over three weeks.

In the AI-generated video, MGR referred to Palaniswami as his "beloved younger brother" and thanked him for organising the birth centenary celebration of his wife, recalling her contributions to the party. He appealed to the cadre and functionaries to remain united and quipped, "Naalai Namathe Nadum Namathe" (tomorrow is ours and the State is ours).

Palaniswami said that Janaki was supportive of party founder-leader MGR during tough times and dedicated herself to serving him after their marriage. Downplaying the continuous defeats of the party, Palaniswami said that the arch-rivals are in power now (referring to DMK) after suffering defeats for 10 years. "AIADMK is like a family, while DMK is a party of Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) family," Palaniswami said, taking a dig at the ruling party. He also noted that no one can destroy AIADMK.

Senior leaders C Ponnaiyan, D Jayakumar, and several others recalled Janaki's selfless acts at the vent. They recalled how Janaki Ramachandran gifted her land along V P Raman Salai which later became the party's headquarters.

"The centenary celebration marks the party's unity and strength. It also signifies the party's resolve to work hard for the victory of the party in the Assembly polls and form the government in 2026," Jayakumar told reporters on the sidelines of the programme.