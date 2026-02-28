MGR varsity convocation; Guv presides, Minister boycotts

CHENNAI: The annual convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University was held on Friday, with Governor RN Ravi presiding over the ceremony and conferring degrees upon the graduates. The Health Minister, Ma Subramanian, boycotted the event.
During the event, degrees were awarded to students who completed a wide range of programmes, including undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral courses. Disciplines covered included MBBS, BDS, MD, MS, DM, PhD, as well as programmes in AYUSH, Nursing, Occupational Therapy, Allied Health Sciences, Pharmacy, and Physiotherapy.
A total of 50,159 students received their degrees. Among them, 260 graduates attended the ceremony in person to collect their degrees, while the remaining 49,899 were conferred their degrees in absentia.
Dr RK Dhiman, Director of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, attended as the chief guest.
A notable highlight of the event was Dr Swetha from Kilpauk Medical College, who was awarded nine medals for her outstanding performance in the undergraduate MBBS programme.