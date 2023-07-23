MGNREGS workers block road in T’pattur demanding action against DMK man

TIRUPATTUR: Nearly 300 women working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme blocked the Tirupattur–Bommikuppam road demanding immediate arrest of DMK men who abused them on Saturday. The workers accused that a DMK party member named Samu bullied them when they were on their way to work in the Athikuppam irrigation tank.

Enraged at this, all the women stopped their work and squatted on the road demanding the immediate arrest of Samu. Though Tirupattur taluk police tried to pacify them, assuring action against the accused, the women refused to stop their protest.

The protestors allegedly impounded a government town bus which came that way.

At the time of going to the press, talks were still on to break the deadlock. Traffic was affected for more than two hours following the protest.