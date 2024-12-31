Mettur water level to touch 120 ft for third time this year

COIMBATORE: The water level in the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur is expected to reach its full reservoir level of 120 feet by Tuesday night.

“Water level in the dam reached 119.98 feet at 8 pm and is likely to reach FRL by midnight. It took more than ten days for the dam to reach its FRL after touching 119 feet due to a steady drop in inflow,” said an official.

As of Tuesday evening, the inflow into the dam was at 2,875 cusecs, 500 cusecs of water were released for the delta region, and 300 cusecs were released for canal irrigation.

In fact, the opening of the dam for Delta irrigation missed its customary date of June 12, due to poor storage position then and its sluices were opened delayed on July 28. But in a turn of tide, the dam is getting filled up for the third time this year. It got filled up first on July 30 and then on August 12.

In the year 2022 also, the dam was filled up thrice to 120 feet.

R Thayalakumar, Chief Engineer, Water Resources Department-Tiruchy Region inspected the dam and said that a decision on releasing water under the surplus water scheme will be taken after discussions.“Water will also be released for Delta irrigation as per requirement,” he said.