Mettur water level falls to 75 ft amid poor inflow

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the reservoir is currently receiving an inflow of just 125 cusecs, while 1,500 cusecs is being released to meet drinking water requirements. The storage stands at 38.7 tmc ft.

Water is usually released from the Mettur Dam on June 12 every year for kuruvai cultivation in the Cauvery Delta. However, the release is generally possible only when the reservoir level remains above 90 feet.

With the dam level now well below the required mark and the southwest monsoon yet to pick up in the Cauvery catchment, uncertainty looms over the irrigation schedule.