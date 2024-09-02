Mettur reservoir records inflow of over 22K cusecs of Cauvery water

CHENNAI: The inflow to Stanley Reservoir in Mettur from Karnataka has increased gradually in the last two days and the reservoir has recorded an inflow of 22,601 cusecs at 8 am on Monday.

Since Saturday, the inflow from the upper riparian state has increased significantly from 6,396 cusecs of water at 8 am on Saturday.

The next 24 hours, the inflow increased by 12,830 cusecs.

The inflow level further increased from 19,199 cusecs on Sunday to 22,601 cusecs on Monday.

The State Water Resource Department has been maintaining the outflow of 13,500 cusecs of Cauvery water downstream for irrigation and drinking water purposes for the delta districts.

The water level stood at 116.270 ft (87.646 tmc) in the British era reservoir as against its full storage capacity of 120 feet (93.470 tmc)