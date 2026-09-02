Mettur opens, but Cauvery Delta farmers sceptical about Samba

At the State committee meeting of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association in Tiruvarur on Tuesday, farmer leaders said Rasimanal dam construction was the only solution for water shortage for Delta irrigation and said they would organise a rally raising the demand from September 20 at Poompuhar.

Its general secretary PR Pandian said farmers should opt for single crop cultivation and choose medium-term crop by utilising the water wisely. He also urged the government to form a district-level monitoring committee comprising Revenue, Water Resources, Agriculture and Police departments and inspect the available waterbodies and fill them in the first 15 days before releasing the water for irrigation.