Mettur opens, but Cauvery Delta farmers sceptical about Samba

TIRUCHY: The State government should establish district-level monitoring committees and ensure storage in waterbodies for the first 15 days and then discharge for irrigation which would suit the medium term samba crops, urged farmers.
The water from Mettur dam, which was opened by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for delta irrigation, has not spread any cheers, as the farmers are sceptical about the storage that stands at 91.56 feet was adequate to take up long-term samba cultivation for which they will need water till January 28. They urged the government to ensure proper storage of water to facilitate a single-crop cultivation and opt for medium-term crop that takes between 120 and 140 days.
At the State committee meeting of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association in Tiruvarur on Tuesday, farmer leaders said Rasimanal dam construction was the only solution for water shortage for Delta irrigation and said they would organise a rally raising the demand from September 20 at Poompuhar.
Its general secretary PR Pandian said farmers should opt for single crop cultivation and choose medium-term crop by utilising the water wisely. He also urged the government to form a district-level monitoring committee comprising Revenue, Water Resources, Agriculture and Police departments and inspect the available waterbodies and fill them in the first 15 days before releasing the water for irrigation.
As the summer rains were inadequate in the Delta region and the farmers who follow direct sowing could not begin cultivation. Hence, the government should guide them on using water economically for samba, he said. “The farmers should ensure water availability for the crops during the flowering stage to ensure that crop does not wilt,” cautioned Pandian.
He also demanded the Chief Minister Vijay to release water till January 28, as around 25 lakh acres is irrigated using water from Mettur.