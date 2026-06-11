Mettur only 79 ft full, won’t open for Kuruvai cultivation

Water from the dam is traditionally released on June 12 every year for Kuruvai cultivation in the Cauvery delta region. Officials said the water level in the Mettur reservoir remains below 79 feet, far short of the 90-foot necessary for opening the dam in June, causing concern among delta farmers.

Officials expressed their hope that increased inflows from the Cauvery basin following the intensification of the southwest monsoon in Kerala and Karnataka could improve the reservoir's storage in the coming weeks. While Kuruvai cultivation is likely to be affected, adequate inflows may still help support Samba and Thaladi cultivation later in the year.