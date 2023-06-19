Mettur level dips below 100-ft mark

COIMBATORE: Water level in Mettur dam has gone down below 100 feet mark on Sunday after staying above for around 339 days.

It was last in 2005 to 2006 that the dam marked an unbeatable record of holding over 100 feet continuously for 428 days. And, in 2011, the dam had over 100 feet of water for about 228 days. “Water level in the dam rose above 100 feet on July 12, 2022 and has gone down only on Sunday,” said an official.

Water was released from the dam for ‘kuruvai’ cultivation in the delta region on June 12, when water level in the dam stood at 103.350 feet as against its full reservoir level of 120 feet. The dam then realised an inflow of 867 cusecs and a discharge of 10,000 cusecs of water. With the South West Monsoon yet to pick up, the inflow into the dam reduced to 651 cusecs on Saturday and further down to a meager 547 cusecs on Sunday morning. Due to such heavy drop in inflow and an eventual discharge in higher quantum, the water level in the dam dropped from little above 100 feet of 100.290 feet on Saturday to 99.640 feet on Sunday, 8am.

Officials however maintained that the dam holds a comfortable water position to meet out the demands of farmers in the delta region.