Mettur level below 100 feet; 45 days not enough to take up samba: Delta Farmers

“The concept of fixing a duration for 45 days itself is wrong. No government has followed this so far. Samba crop could take between 105 and 125 days, and needs discharge of at least 10,000 cusecs per day. It will be possible only when Mettur level reaches 100 feet and the inflow is between 8,000 and 12,000 cusecs,” said Sami Natarajan, general secretary of the CPM-affiliated Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam.

According to him, no farmer would demand discharge for just 45 days when the Mettur level is merely 89 feet. “The water released would not reach the tail-end areas. Also, after 45 days, the dam may go empty and the farmers who commenced samba cultivation wouldn’t get water. The nurseries they planted may wither away,” Natarajan cautioned.