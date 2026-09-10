Mettur inflow drops to 4,800 cusecs, down 3,700 in hours

Though the State government had urged the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to instruct the Karnataka government to release 17,000 cusecs, the committee ordered the release of just 6,000 cusecs. However, the Karnataka government has cited inadequate storage in their four reservoirs to meet the state’s drinking water needs.

The discharge from Grand Anicut (Kallanai) to the Cauvery and Vennaru increased to 1,700 cusecs each on Wednesday; it was 1,009 and 1,005 cusecs, respectively, on Tuesday.

Delta farmers worry that the declining inflow into Mettur would further deteriorate storage and threaten cultivation.