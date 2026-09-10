Mettur inflow drops to 4,800 cusecs, down 3,700 in hours

TIRUCHY: The inflow into Mettur declined to 4,822 cusecs on Wednesday from 8,558 cusecs a day ago, marking a sharp decline of 3700 cusecs, prompting delta farmers to appeal to the state government to initiate the rescue measures for the region’s irrigation purposes. The outflow from Mettur continued at 12,003 cusecs on Wednesday, on par with the previous day.
Though the State government had urged the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to instruct the Karnataka government to release 17,000 cusecs, the committee ordered the release of just 6,000 cusecs. However, the Karnataka government has cited inadequate storage in their four reservoirs to meet the state’s drinking water needs.
The discharge from Grand Anicut (Kallanai) to the Cauvery and Vennaru increased to 1,700 cusecs each on Wednesday; it was 1,009 and 1,005 cusecs, respectively, on Tuesday.
Delta farmers worry that the declining inflow into Mettur would further deteriorate storage and threaten cultivation.
“The CWRC, which convenes meetings once in 15 days during critical times, have notoriously favoured Karnataka, and they have done it again,” said Mahadanapuram Rajaram, a senior farmer and president, Cauvery Water Irrigation Farmers Welfare Association.
Rajaram claimed that the Karnataka government has been making every effort to ensure zero discharge to Tamil Nadu. And the Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar has been trying to challenge the CWRC order, which only adds fuel to the fire.