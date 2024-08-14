Mettur discharge to boost flow in Cauvery, Kollidam

CHENNAI: The joy of farmers is multiplying as the Upper Anicut is set to receive a discharge of 35,000 cusecs from Mettur dam on Wednesday and the officials have planned to release 10,000 cusecs into the Cauvery and the rest 25,000 cusecs into the Kollidam.

People residing along the riverbanks have been cautioned not to go near the river. As the KRS (Krishna Raja Sagar) and Kabini dams even after attaining their full capacity continued to receive substantial inflow due to rains in catchment areas of the Cauvery, Karnataka was releasing the surplus into the Cauvery. As a result the Stanley reservoir at Mettur once again reached its maximum capacity of 120 feet.

Hence the discharge from Karnataka that reached the Mettur reservoir was released into the river on Monday (Aug 12). Initially, 35,000 cusecs were released from Mettur and the discharge is expected to reach Upper Anicut in Tiruchy by Wednesday morning. Officials have decided to release the entire quantum from the Upper Anicut through both Cauvery and Kollidam. At the same time, considering safety aspects of areas along the banks, 10,000 cusecs would be released into the Cauvery and 25,000 cusecs into the Kollidam. While a normal flow was maintained already in both the rivers, the additional release might result in increased flow. In view of the situation, Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar issued a warning advising people residing along the banks of both the rivers not to approach or go close to them.

The Collector also instructed residents in low-lying areas to move to safer places along with their belongings. “Already we have erected caution boards and barricades at bathing ghats along the Cauvery and the Kollidam,” the Collector said.

He also appealed not to take selfies on the banks and also keep children off the rivers.