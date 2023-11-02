Mettur dam water level rises, reaches 52.73 feet

CHENNAI: The water level of Mettur dam has increased from 52.43 feet to 52.73 feet as of Thursday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, inflow to the dam has been decreased from 2,968 to 2,899 cubic feet per second.

Currently, the dam hold 19.57 TMC of water. To meet the demand for drinking water, Mettur Dam is releasing 500 cubic feet of water.

The recent rains in the Cauvery catchment areas prompted an increase in the water flow to the Mettur Dam.

It is also reported that the water level of the dam has been rising, as water for irrigation has not been dispensed and has been accumulating.