Mettur dam water level rises, reaches 114.58 feet

CHENNAI: The water level rises at Mettur Dam following heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states.

On Thursday, the water level of the reservoir reached 114.58 feet, as against its full storage capacity of 120 feet.

The water level of the dam on 3 Dec was 111.39, and on 4 Dec it was 113.39, and today the water level touches nearly 115 feet.

The water availability of the dam is 85.09 TMC.

25,098 cubic feet of water is flowing into the Mettur Dam.

If this situation continues, the water level of Mettur Dam will reach its full capacity within a week.

1,000 cubic feet of water is released into the Cauvery River from the Mettur Dam for irrigation and 300 cubic feet water released for the East-West Canal irrigation.

Also, KrishnaRajaSagara Dam and Kabini Dam have reached their full capacity of water level.