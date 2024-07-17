Mettur dam water level rises by 3 feet in a day, reaches 47.78 feet on July 17

CHENNAI: The water level of the Mettur dam has risen to 47.78 feet on July 17, after 52 days.

The recent rain in Karnataka causes major dams, including Kabini and Krishna Raja Sagara Dam, to reach their full capacity.

Due to which the water coming to these dams is being discharged into the Cauvery river.

The Mettur dam water level has been rising gradually for the past 2 days due to the water release from Kabini Dam on the 15 July night.

On Wednesday, the amount of water released from Kabini Dam has increased to 33,000 cubic feet per second.

On July 16, the water level was 44.62 feet, which rose to 47.78 feet by the evening of July 17.

The dam's storage capacity increased to 21.52 TMC, according to Daily Thanthi reports.

The dam was receiving an inflow of 21,520 cubic feet per second, and 1,000 cubic feet per second were being released from the dam.