CHENNAI: The Mettur Dam could soon be operated remotely from an integrated control centre in Chennai, as Tamil Nadu plans to extend its water management system to 90 dams across the state, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The Water Resources Department has begun preliminary work to expand the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, which uses sensors and software to monitor water flow and manage the release of surplus water.
The system was introduced to prevent flooding caused by the release of surplus water from lakes during the Northeast monsoon. Heavy inflows often require officials to open reservoir shutters, which can lead to flooding in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.
The previous DMK administration implemented the SCADA system at Puzhal, Poondi and Chembarambakkam lakes at a cost of Rs 31 crore. It helps officials track incoming water in real time and decide when and how much water should be released.
An integrated control centre has been established at the Water Resources Department office inside the INS Adyar naval complex, near Napier Bridge on Kamarajar Salai in Chennai. Sub-control centres have also been set up at the three reservoirs. The lakes are monitored round the clock using software servers and CCTV cameras. Officials can also operate the shutters and sluice gates remotely from the Chennai centre.
The state government has decided to extend the system to 90 dams managed by the Water Resources Department. A department official said the system was functioning successfully at Chennai's drinking water reservoirs and preliminary work had begun to introduce it at other dams.
The expansion is expected to take at least eight years. Once completed, it will allow officials to monitor dams located deep inside the Western Ghats forests from Chennai. The system will also enable the Chief Minister to release water from the Mettur Dam for irrigation by operating its shutters from the integrated control centre, without having to visit the dam.