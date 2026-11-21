Rs 31 crore SCADA project in Chennai reservoirs

The system was introduced to prevent flooding caused by the release of surplus water from lakes during the Northeast monsoon. Heavy inflows often require officials to open reservoir shutters, which can lead to flooding in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.

The previous DMK administration implemented the SCADA system at Puzhal, Poondi and Chembarambakkam lakes at a cost of Rs 31 crore. It helps officials track incoming water in real time and decide when and how much water should be released.