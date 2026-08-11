Mettur dam inflow rises as Cauvery water reaches Tamil Nadu

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the southwest monsoon has intensified in Karnataka over the past few days, increasing inflows into several reservoirs in the Cauvery basin. As the reservoirs filled up, water was released from the Kabini dam into the Cauvery for Tamil Nadu from August 1.

The quantum of water released from Kabini has been increased or reduced depending on the inflow into the reservoir. At its peak, the release was increased to 27,000 cusecs. The Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam also released around 1,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

However, rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas subsequently reduced, resulting in a fall in inflows into the reservoirs in Karnataka. Consequently, the amount of water released to Tamil Nadu was also gradually reduced.