Mettur dam cost Rs 4.80 crore to construct, but CM Vijay's visit cost Rs 5 crore: TN BJP chief

Accusing the state government of "failing" delta farmers, the BJP leader pointed out that the sluice gates of the Mettur Dam, traditionally opened on June 12 for cultivation, faced delays due to an acute water shortage.

He stated that against the dam's total capacity of 95 thousand million cubic feet (TMC), it currently held only 54 TMC. He added that it would take at least 12 days for the released water to reach the tail-end areas of the Cauvery delta.

Nagenthran hit out at the ruling TVK for "failing" to secure Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water from neighbouring Karnataka, despite being in an alliance with the Congress party that governs the upper riparian state.