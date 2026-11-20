“Around 85 per cent of the restoration work on the battered stretch has been completed, and it may take a few days to complete the entire work,” said Coimbatore District Collector Pavan Kumar G Giriyappanavar to the media after inspecting the damaged stretch on Thursday.

The arterial Mettupalayam–Coonoor road was closed to traffic after torrential rain of 25 cm on the night of October 23 triggered landslides at several locations. At Burliar, a massive landslide caused a boulder to roll onto a TNSTC bus, killing its driver, while the conductor escaped unhurt. Subsequently, vehicles bound for the Nilgiris were diverted through the Mettupalayam–Kotagiri route.