COIMBATORE: Vehicular traffic on the landslide-hit Mettupalayam–Ooty National Highway, spanning Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts, is likely to resume in a few more days.
“Around 85 per cent of the restoration work on the battered stretch has been completed, and it may take a few days to complete the entire work,” said Coimbatore District Collector Pavan Kumar G Giriyappanavar to the media after inspecting the damaged stretch on Thursday.
The arterial Mettupalayam–Coonoor road was closed to traffic after torrential rain of 25 cm on the night of October 23 triggered landslides at several locations. At Burliar, a massive landslide caused a boulder to roll onto a TNSTC bus, killing its driver, while the conductor escaped unhurt. Subsequently, vehicles bound for the Nilgiris were diverted through the Mettupalayam–Kotagiri route.
The Collector said a multi-department team comprising officials from the national highways, mining, revenue, police and forest departments had assessed the damaged stretches.
“Of the 350-metre stretch earmarked for widening, work has been completed on around 200 metres, while the remaining portion is being taken up. Protective crash barriers will also be installed along the valley-side stretch. The removal of hazardous boulders and slope stabilisation works have been expedited and are expected to be completed in another three to four days. Traffic will be restored only after a joint inspection by officials and experts to ascertain the safety of the road,” he said.