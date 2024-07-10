Mettupalayam: Mother and son accidentally step on broken wire, electrocuted

CHENNAI: A mother and son duo were electrocuted in Katteri area near the Coonoor-Mettupalayam Main Road after accidentally stepping on a broken wire.

The deceased were identified as Mehroon (70) and Fyroze (45) who were living in the Katteri area.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, on July 5, Mehroon who had walked to a forest area nearby to collect firewood did not return home.

Fyroze and his younger brother Mubarak along with their neighbours then searched for Mehroon in various places.

The elderly woman was later found lying dead amidst some bushes. As Fyroze approached his mother's body, he accidentally stepped on a high-voltage power cable wire that was on his path and was electrocuted.

He was rushed to the Coonoor Government Hospital by ambulance where he was declared brought dead.

Doctors who examined Mehroon's body confirmed that she had also died due to electrocution.

Coonoor city police said that Mehroon was electrocuted after accidentally stepping on the cable wire which had snapped and fallen on the ground. Her son too got electrocuted after stepping on the same cable.

Police and electricity department officials are investigating the matter. Work on repairing the cut power line is underway.