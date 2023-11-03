Mettupalayam councillors’ stir enters 3rd day

COIMBATORE: AIADMK councillors of Mettupalayam continued their sit-in protest at the municipal hall for the third consecutive day on Thursday demanding action against a DMK councillor, who hurled a chair at them during the council meeting.

Following heated argument over removal of garbage, Ravi Kumar, a DMK councillor from ward 17 threw a chair at the AIADMK councillors. Condemning his unruly behavior, the AIADMK councillors sat on protest in the meeting hall and continued their protest, despite talks by municipality authorities. The DMK and AIADMK workers submitted complaints and counter complaints at Mettupalayam station over the row.

Meanwhile, a large number of police was deployed in the municipality premises and all entries were barricaded following information that cadre of both parties are likely to gather in protest.