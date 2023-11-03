Begin typing your search...

Mettupalayam councillors’ stir enters 3rd day

The DMK and AIADMK workers submitted complaints and counter complaints at Mettupalayam station over the row.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Nov 2023 12:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-03 00:01:08.0  )
Mettupalayam councillors’ stir enters 3rd day
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

COIMBATORE: AIADMK councillors of Mettupalayam continued their sit-in protest at the municipal hall for the third consecutive day on Thursday demanding action against a DMK councillor, who hurled a chair at them during the council meeting.

Following heated argument over removal of garbage, Ravi Kumar, a DMK councillor from ward 17 threw a chair at the AIADMK councillors. Condemning his unruly behavior, the AIADMK councillors sat on protest in the meeting hall and continued their protest, despite talks by municipality authorities. The DMK and AIADMK workers submitted complaints and counter complaints at Mettupalayam station over the row.

Meanwhile, a large number of police was deployed in the municipality premises and all entries were barricaded following information that cadre of both parties are likely to gather in protest.

Tamil Nadumunicipal hallDMK councillorCouncil MeetingAIADMK workersDMK and AIADMK workers
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X