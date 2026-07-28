Metro ridership at just 20% of projected level, Centre tells Rajya Sabha

CHENNAI: The Metro Rail’s operational Phase I and Phase I extensions are carrying barely one-fifth of their projected daily passenger traffic even as the Centre continues work on the Rs 63,246.4 crore Phase II expansion, according to information tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
Replying to a question raised by AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP Dhanapal, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said that the 54-km Metro Phase I and Phase I extensions in Chennai, built at a cost of Rs 22,149.92 crore, have been operational since February 2019 and March 2022, respectively.
“While the Detailed Project Report (DPR) projected a daily ridership of 15.69 lakh passengers for the operational corridors in 2026, the Metro is recording an actual daily ridership of only 3.14 lakh passengers, indicating that patronage has reached only about 20% of the projected level,” he added.
The Centre also said the 118.9-km Chennai Metro Phase II project, sanctioned at a cost of Rs 63,246.4 crore, is under construction. According to the DPR, the new network is expected to attract 15.50 lakh passengers a day once it becomes operational.
To improve public transport usage and seamless connectivity, Chennai Metro Rail Limited has undertaken several initiatives, including strengthening first and last-mile connectivity through feeder buses, e-rickshaws, shared bicycles and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure. It is also implementing a single smart card and mobile ticketing system that can be used across metro services, buses and suburban rail, besides enabling UPI-based digital payments.
The Ministry observed that CMRL was promoting mixed-use development around Metro stations and strengthening coordination among agencies such as MTC, Southern Railway, municipal corporations and the traffic police through the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) to facilitate integrated transport planning and implementation.