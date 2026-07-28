Metro ridership at just 20% of projected level, Centre tells Rajya Sabha

Replying to a question raised by AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP Dhanapal, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said that the 54-km Metro Phase I and Phase I extensions in Chennai, built at a cost of Rs 22,149.92 crore, have been operational since February 2019 and March 2022, respectively.

“While the Detailed Project Report (DPR) projected a daily ridership of 15.69 lakh passengers for the operational corridors in 2026, the Metro is recording an actual daily ridership of only 3.14 lakh passengers, indicating that patronage has reached only about 20% of the projected level,” he added.