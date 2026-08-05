Metro Rail link to Karnataka from TN’s Hosur being pursued, says govt in Budget

In his Budget address, the minister stated that the construction of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, spanning 118.9 km across three corridors at an estimated completion cost of Rs 63,246 crore, is progressing at full speed.

The first stretch of Phase II, from Poonamallee Bypass to Porur Junction, connecting the existing Vadapalani Metro station and spanning 14.64 km across 11 Metro stations, is scheduled to be commissioned shortly.

Recommended by the state, the Chennai Airport-Kilambakkam, Koyambedu-Pattabiram (via Avadi) and Poonamallee-Sunguvarchathiram (via Sriperumbudur) Metro Rail projects are under the active consideration of the Central government, he said.

The state government is pursuing all steps to obtain early approval from the Government of India for these additional Metro rail lines.