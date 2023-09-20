Met predicted heavy rain for 13 districts of TN for next two days

CHENNAI: Heavy rain lashed several districts of south and Western Ghats of Tamil Nadu for the past few days.

The weather department predicted the intense spell likely to continue and issued yellow warning for 13 districts for the next two days due to change in wind velocity to the state.

"The system formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal recently has led to a change in wind pattern towards Tamil Nadu. As northwesterlies/ westerlies prevail over the subdivision in the lower tropospheric levels.

Under its influence, at least 13 districts of south and western ghats of TN – Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Salem, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Tiruchi, Erode, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Tirupathur and Karur is likely to receive heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days, " stated P Senthamarai Kannan, director of area cyclone centre of Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

Meanwhile, the coastal districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore are expected to get mild showers due to wind velocity change. "The rainfall activity would be average in the night time. But the maximum temperature would surge during the daytime due to less cloud formation. The temperature would record around 35 degree Celsius and 36 degree Celsius in interior and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days, " added the official.

The centre stated that the state has received above average rainfall in southwest monsoon. Of which Tirunelveli recorded the highest with 144 percent excess rainfall from June till date. According to RMC, in the last 24 hours, Dindigul received 7 cm rainfall, followed by Ariyalur, Erode, Thanjavur, Sivagangai, and Madurai districts with 6 cm each.