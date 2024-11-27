Met office downgrades Red Alert for 4 TN dists

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday night downgraded the Red Alert issued to four districts of Tamil Nadu as the movement of deep depression over the bay lost steam and moved slowly taking another 12 hrs to intensify into a cyclonic storm. It is likely to weaken when it reaches north Tamil Nadu coast on November 30 morning.

Met office said the extremely heavy rainfall warning issued to Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam districts in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry for the day has been downgraded to heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Due to the slow movement of the cyclone, which is moving at a speed of just 3 kmph when compared to 13 kmph earlier in the day, the Red Alert was downgraded into Orange alert.