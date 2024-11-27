Begin typing your search...

    Met office downgrades Red Alert for 4 TN dists

    It is likely to weaken when it reaches north Tamil Nadu coast on November 30 morning.

    AuthorUNIUNI|27 Nov 2024 11:09 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-27 17:58:55  )
    Met office downgrades Red Alert for 4 TN dists
    X

    Representative Image (Manivasagan N) 

    CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday night downgraded the Red Alert issued to four districts of Tamil Nadu as the movement of deep depression over the bay lost steam and moved slowly taking another 12 hrs to intensify into a cyclonic storm. It is likely to weaken when it reaches north Tamil Nadu coast on November 30 morning.

    Also Read:Deep depression over Bay of Bengal loses steam, crawls to 3 km per hour, says IMD

    Met office said the extremely heavy rainfall warning issued to Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam districts in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry for the day has been downgraded to heavy to very heavy rainfall.

    Also Read:Cyclone to form in next few hours, heavy rainfall warning for coastal Tamil Nadu

    Due to the slow movement of the cyclone, which is moving at a speed of just 3 kmph when compared to 13 kmph earlier in the day, the Red Alert was downgraded into Orange alert.

    India Meteorological DepartmentRed AlertcycloneOrange alert
    UNI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick