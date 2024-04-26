MET issues yellow warning, temperature may cross 45 degree Celsius next in week in some parts of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: While temperatures are soaring above normal level across the state for the past two months, many places of north interior Tamil Nadu are expected to witness an intense heat for the next few days.

The Meteorological Department on Friday has issued yellow warning predicting heat wave conditions over a few places.

In addition, there is a possibility for maximum temperature to record above 45 degree Celsius on May first week in various parts of Tamil Nadu.

"As the heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets over North Interior Tamil Nadu. The maximum temperature is likely to record reach above 45 degree Celsius, however the drastic surge in the mercury level is not abnormal. The state recorded 45 degree Celsius a decade ago, " a senior RMC official told DT Next.

Similarly, an independent weather blogger K Srikanth commented that according to ICON the maximum apparent temperature on May 1 is expected to exceed 46 degree Celsius across most parts of Tamil Nadu.

"Except for a small patch to the northwest of Chennai over Tiruvallur district the max temperature is likely to be around 40 to 42 degree Celsius in most interior places indicating how the high humidity closer to the coast makes it unbearable compared to the dry continental elsewhere in the country," he further added.

A trough/wind discontinuity from Marathwada and adjoining Maharashtra to north coastal Tamil Nadu now runs from Marathwada to north Tamil Nadu across Interior Karnataka and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, the dry weather is likely to prevail in the state, and the maximum temperature is likely to be 3-5 degree Celsius above normal at a few pockets over the North Interior Tamil Nadu and it is likely to be 39-42 degree Celsius for the next few days.

Meanwhile, the regional meteorological center has predicted light rain over western ghats districts, Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu from April 30 to May 2 due to cyclonic circulation likely to prevail over the sea from next week.