Met Dept issues yellow alert for State as weather gets red hot

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, issued a yellow alert for the State for the next two days, as the temperature soared above 40 degrees Celsius in various parts of Tamil Nadu. It is likely to go up further, up to four degrees more than normal summer temperature, said officials.

According to weathermen, various factors like wind discontinuity and cyclonic circulation are very likely to result in a heatwave over north Tamil Nadu for the next two days, prompting the department to issue a yellow alert.

In the last 24 hours, heatwave conditions prevailed over interior districts of Tamil Nadu, including Karur Paramathi, Dharmapuri and Madurai. The maximum temperature was above normal by 2-5 degrees Celsius over most pockets in the plains of interior Tamil Nadu, said the RMC.

In the coming days, the maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2-4 degrees Celsius above normal at north interior TN. The nigh time temperature is also likely to surge by 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal across the State. The high temperatures and humid conditions will lead to hot and discomforting weather in isolated pockets in the next five days.

In its advisory, the department advised people to avoid working outside between 12 noon and 3 pm and refrain from strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high.

Even if not thirsty, people should often drink sufficient water, and also ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, rice water, lemon water and buttermilk, which will rehydrate the body. Those who work outside should use a hat or an umbrella and also a damp cloth on their head, neck, face, and limbs, it added.