Met department forecasts heavy rain alert for 4 TN districts in next 2 days; foggy mornings in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted heavy rain for 4 coastal districts due to the change in wind flow pattern over the sea. Fog/mist warning has also been issued for isolated places in northern parts of TN, including Chennai, for the next few days.

Under the influence of light to moderate easterlies/northeasterlies prevailing over the region in the lower tropospheric levels, yellow warning has been issued for Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari for the next two days.

Also, light to moderate rain at a few places over south Tamil Nadu, and one or two places over north Tamil Nadu along with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur in the coming days.

In addition, shallow to moderate fog/mist is likely to prevail generally during morning hours at isolated pockets of north Tamil Nadu for the next two days due to the wind change. As per extended range predictions by dynamical models, near normal to slightly above-normal rainfall is likely over TN till February 6. However, it’s likely to gradually reduce and dry weather to prevail from next week.

In Chennai and suburbs, the sky condition would be partly cloudy and fog/mist is likely during the morning hours for the next two days. The maximum and temperatures are likely to hover around 31-degree and 21-degree Celsius.