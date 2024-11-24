MeT department advises TN fishermen to avoid deep sea fishing

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an advisory for fishermen to refrain from deep-sea fishing between November 25 and November 28 due to a depression over the central parts of the southern Bay of Bengal.

A new low-pressure area, which formed over the East Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning, is expected to bring rain to the delta region, Chennai, surrounding districts, and southern parts of Tamil Nadu during this period.

According to the weather department, the system developed under the influence of upper-air circulation prevailing in the area since Friday.

It is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal around Monday. As the depression moves closer to the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coast, heavy rains are forecasted for Chennai on November 27 and 28.

The RMC has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall (11.5 cm to 20.4 cm) in isolated places across the delta districts and Chennai’s surrounding regions from November 25 to 28.

The Weather department has issued an Orange Alert for Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal and Pudukottai on November 25 and November 26.

A yellow alert has been issued for November 25 in Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts and for November 26, the RMC has issued yellow alert in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, and Puducherry.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, and Thanjavur on November 27. The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Chennai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Karaikal on November 28.

Tamil Nadu has been receiving consistent rainfall since the monsoon began on October 17.

Nearly 90 reservoirs across the state are more than 60 per cent full. As of now, the reservoirs hold 143.804 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) of water, which is 64.11 per cent of their total capacity of 224.297 tmcft.

This is a significant improvement compared to the same period last year when storage levels were at 79.514 tmcft (35.58 per cent).

Key reservoirs have shown notable improvements in water level with Mettur Reservoir currently holding 62,140 tmcft, reflecting a 384 per cent increase from 2023. Bhavani Sagar Reservoir with 21,141 tmcft, has shown a 210 per cent rise compared to last year.