CHENNAI: Playing down speculation that the DMK is allying with the BJP after top leaders met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday, party deputy general secretary Kanimozhi said support for the Delimitation Bill or meeting the Union minister should not be seen as a political understanding or alliance with the saffron party.
Speaking to reporters after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, she said supporting a Bill introduced by the BJP-led Union government should not be construed as an indication of an alliance between the two parties. The DMK leaders met the Home Minister only to update him on the party's stance supporting delimitation, she said.
Kanimozhi cited the introduction of 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). She pointed out that when the BJP-led government introduced the EWS Bill, the Congress and several other political parties, except the DMK and the RJD, had supported it.
Questioning whether such support meant that the Congress and the BJP were alliance partners, she said the DMK's support for the Delimitation Bill should also be viewed in the context of the Union government accepting the party's key demands.
Reiterating the party's position on delimitation, Kanimozhi said the DMK would not change its stand. She maintained that the party had decided to support the Bill only because the BJP-led government had accepted its key demands.