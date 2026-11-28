Speaking to reporters after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, she said supporting a Bill introduced by the BJP-led Union government should not be construed as an indication of an alliance between the two parties. The DMK leaders met the Home Minister only to update him on the party's stance supporting delimitation, she said.

Kanimozhi cited the introduction of 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). She pointed out that when the BJP-led government introduced the EWS Bill, the Congress and several other political parties, except the DMK and the RJD, had supported it.