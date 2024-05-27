Merit list for arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu to be released on May 27

CHENNAI: As the registration for the admissions to the Arts and Science and colleges in Tamil Nadu came to an end, 2.11 lakh students have completed their formalities by enrolling for various courses. And, the much-awaited rank list is all set to be released today.

A senior official from the Directorate of Collegiate Education, which monitors the Arts and Science colleges in the State, told DT Next that though 2,58,527 students had registered, around 2,11,010 have completed the formalities (Friday midnight) by paying registration fees.

“On the last day, the number or enrolment was 58,650. The number of students who had completed the registration process will be taken into consideration for the merit list,” he pointed out.

Claiming that the merit list will be released on May 27, the official stated that the current intake of 1.07 lakh seats in government, government-aided and self-finance colleges were available and “considering more applications received this year, the Higher Education Department is expected to increase the seats by 20%”.

Counselling for students under the special reservation categories will be held between May 28 and 30. Accordingly, the first-round of counselling for the general category students will be organised from June 10-15. Likewise, the second-round counselling will be held from June 24-29.

The colleges for first year students, who got admitted to the Arts and Science colleges in the State this year, will open on July 3.