Mercury level likely to soar in north coastal districts of TN

CHENNAI: Chennai's Nungambakkam weather station continued to record the highest maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu with 40.7 degree Celsius (105 degree Fahrenheit) on Wednesday.



The north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to experience intense heat due to delay in the sea breeze for the next few days, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said. The centre predicted that the mercury level will increase further by two to four degree Celsius than normal, and heat stress conditions are expected to prevail across the state.



Meenambakkam and Thoothukudi registered with second highest temperature at 40 degree Celsius. Followed by Coimbatore airport, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam had 39.4 degree Celsius, and Parangipettai with 39.3 degree Celsius maximum temperature on Wednesday.



"The change in wind flow pattern, where the state receives westerlies wind had led to soaring heat across the state. Also, the sea breeze delay plays a vital role in intense heat temperature, especially over the north coastal and interior districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Cuddalore will experience a surge in maximum temperature by two to four degree Celsius than usual," said a senior RMC official.



However, the soaring in maximum temperature in the south coastal districts will be less affected due to the impact of the southwest monsoon that commenced in Kerala recently. The weather department issued temperature warning for Tamil Nadu that due to hot and humid conditions, discomfort weather would be experienced in several parts of the state.



The weather blogger stated, "The southwest monsoon extends the summer for north Tamil Nadu, and hotter days are ahead for Chennai and suburbs. No immediate respite seen, however, isolated areas are likely to receive light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity in the evening."

Meanwhile, as squally wind speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till June 18.