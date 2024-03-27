Mercury level continues to soar in TN, many parts might record 40°C

CHENNAI: The state continues to witness scorching heat for the last two months due to El Nino in 2023 where the sea gets warmer than usual.



The meteorological department stated that the coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu might experience hotter days ahead, especially north interior districts that are likely to record around 40 degree Celsius.

Under the influence of change in wind pattern over the sea, the state is likely to witness dry weather and the maximum temperature expected to marginally increase by two to three degree Celsius for the next few days.

“Many isolated pockets in the plains, coastal and interior of Tamil Nadu might record around 37 degree Celsius to 39 degree Celsius. The mercury level is likely to surge over north interior Tamil Nadu including Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Cuddalore where the maximum temperature is very likely to reach 40 degree Celsius (104 degree Fahrenheit) on March 29 and 30,” said a senior official with Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

The weather department mentioned that the humidity is likely to be about 30 percent to 50 percent in the afternoon hours and 40 percent to 70 percent during the rest of the day especially over the plains of interior districts. The coastal areas might experience 50 percent to 80 percent of humidity. Due to hot and humid conditions, discomfort weather is likely in isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu.

A city based weather blogger, K Srikanth stated, “Peninsular India is expected to remain hot during the afternoon hours. The western part of Tamil Nadu is likely to witness the soaring temperature for the next few days.”

Usually, the year followed by El Nino would be hotter during summer seasons, especially in Peninsular India where the nighttime temperature would be warmer than usual. Since, the state witnessed El Nino in 2023, there is a surge in the mercury level and summer has started early this year. It is noted that the current year is likely to be La Nina as per the weather models.