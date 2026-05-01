Mercury crosses 42°C in Vellore; above 40°C in many districts

There are no major changes expected in maximum temperatures in the coming days with temperatures likely to remain above normal at isolated pockets.

Several interior locations remained above 40°C, including Karur (41.5°C), Erode (41.4°C), Tiruchy (40.9°C), Tiruttani (40.6°C) and Madurai (40.5°C). Chennai also recorded 40.2°C. Temperatures have also risen by 2-3°C at isolated places in the past 24 hours, while remaining largely unchanged elsewhere.