Mercury crosses 42°C in Vellore; above 40°C in many districts

CHENNAI: Vellore recorded a high of 42.4°C, the highest in Tamil Nadu, as elevated temperatures continue across the State even as rain is expected in parts over the next few days.
There are no major changes expected in maximum temperatures in the coming days with temperatures likely to remain above normal at isolated pockets.
Several interior locations remained above 40°C, including Karur (41.5°C), Erode (41.4°C), Tiruchy (40.9°C), Tiruttani (40.6°C) and Madurai (40.5°C). Chennai also recorded 40.2°C. Temperatures have also risen by 2-3°C at isolated places in the past 24 hours, while remaining largely unchanged elsewhere.
The weather station has also warned that high temperatures combined with humidity are likely to cause discomfort over coastal areas, including Chennai, Puducherry and Karaikal. However, despite the heat, rainfall is expected to continue.
On May 2, light to moderate rain is likely at a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places. Heavy rain is forecasted along The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Erode, Salem, Namakkal and Dindigul districts, accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 km/h.
From May 4 onwards, light to moderate rain is likely at a few places, with heavy rain forecast at isolated locations over The Nilgiris and western ghat districts. A thunderstorm warning is in place till May 5, with gusty winds of up to 50 km/h likely initially, easing to 30–40 km/h in subsequent days.
Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending May 1 morning was scattered, with Oothu in Tirunelveli recording 78 mm, while several stations across Tirunelveli, Nilgiris, Theni, Erode and Coimbatore districts reported moderate rainfall.