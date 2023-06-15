Mental health counseling commences for NEET students in TN

CHENNAI: The mental health counselling for those who have scored low marks in the NEET has launched by Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday. The counselling would be provided to over 65,000 students, also additional counselors have been appointed for the session, and it will function round the clock.

“In 2022, call centers through 60 psychologists and psychiatrists gave counseling for the students. Now, additional counsellors have been appointed for the betterment of the students. A total of 1.44 lakh students appeared for the NEET examination, the specialists spoke to over 54,000 students. As many as 17 students were identified in high-risk category, and frequent monitoring has been done,” said Subramanian.

Of the total number of students who attended the NEET, over 78,000 have passed the exam, whereas more than 65,000 students have not secured minimum pass marks. So, the State Health Department has asked for the list of students' details to provide counseling. Also, even the parents would be given counseling to ensure they monitor and support the students.

The minister stated that the four students who score the highest marks are in the top 10 places, of which Prabanjan J of Villupuram district scored 720 marks which is prestigious for Tamil Nadu. However, the steps to exempt the NEET from Tamil Nadu would be continued.

“Recently, we received a letter from the higher education, and a response would be sent regarding exempting NEET examination from the state. In addition, the dates for medical admission would be announced soon, and the applications are expected to be open from next week,” said the Health Minister.

Counseling for medicine is likely to begin at the earliest, unlike the previous years. Also, additional 450 new admission seats will be allocated for MBBS and 50 dental seats at Pudukottai government medical college hospital this year.

Talking about the health status of minister Senthilbalaji, he has 80 to 90 per cent blocks in the blood vessels. A second opinion was asked from Apollo hospital specialists and even they recommended bypass surgery. His wife wants to shift him to Kauvery Hospital for the surgery, and the decision cannot be opposed, stated Subramanian.