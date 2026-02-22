Mending begins as senior Congress leaders meet Stalin; Selvaperunthagai kept away

While it was widely believed that the two uneasy partners would begin the negotiations on the number of seats that the national party would contest, the talks happened only between All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and Stalin. The leaders from both parties, who are entrusted with the seat negotiations, were not present during the meeting.

Sources said Tamil Nadu Congress screening committee chairman TS Singh Deo was also part of the meeting. Interestingly, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai, who received the visiting leaders at the Chennai airport earlier in the day, was not part of the talks, sources said.