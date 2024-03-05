Menace spread across states, Centre to be blamed: TNCC chief

MADURAI: Congress state president K Selvaperunthagai has blamed the central government for widespread drug peddling in many states including Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, charging failure on part of central agencies such as RAW, Intelligence Bureau and Narcotics Control Bureau.

Speaking to reporters in Thoothukudi, as part of his travel across the state after taking over the mantle, he alleged that the central agencies have failed to curb the unabated flow of narcotics.

Claiming that ports, especially in Gujarat, are playing a key role in the illegal supply of drugs, he pointed out at how 10,000 tonnes of contraband was seized from Mundra Port and Kandla Port. “It’s obvious that such seaports, under the ambit of the Central government, are being controlled by political with the blessings of the BJP,” he alleged. He charged that Gujarat is the centre of such illegal trade not only in India, but around the world. “Drug trafficking flourished in these Gujarat ports which are transported to Krishnapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh and trafficked to Tamil Nadu,” he told reporters at Thoothukudi airport on Monday.

“Unlike the BJP-led government, which freely allows free supply of drugs in several states, where abuse of the drug is rampant, it was the then Congress government that seized larger quantities of narcotics to prevent trafficking,” Selvaperunthagai said. He charged that the BJP government at the Centre is acting with malicious intent to make Tamil Nadu vulnerable to drug use. “Drug trafficking is not possible without the support of seaports, railways and airports, which come under the control of the central government,” he said.