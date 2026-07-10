Memus cancelled, rescheduled from July 12-29

The changes are being carried out to facilitate line block and power block works, according to the railway administration.

Two MEMU services will be partially cancelled from July 12-15, on 17 and 18, and 25 and 29. The Tirupati–Puducherry MEMU Express will operate only up to Mundiyampakkam, while the Puducherry–Chennai Egmore MEMU Passenger will commence service from Mundiyampakkam instead of Puducherry.