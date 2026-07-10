Memus cancelled, rescheduled from July 12-29

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced partial cancellations and rescheduling of select MEMU train services between July 12 and 29 due to engineering works at Villupuram Yard.
The changes are being carried out to facilitate line block and power block works, according to the railway administration.
Two MEMU services will be partially cancelled from July 12-15, on 17 and 18, and 25 and 29. The Tirupati–Puducherry MEMU Express will operate only up to Mundiyampakkam, while the Puducherry–Chennai Egmore MEMU Passenger will commence service from Mundiyampakkam instead of Puducherry.
Additionally, from July 12-15, and on 17 and 18, the Villupuram–Chennai Beach MEMU will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Mundiyampakkam, while the Tambaram–Villupuram MEMU will be partially cancelled between Mundiyampakkam and Villupuram.
The Southern Railway has also rescheduled the Puducherry–Tirupati MEMU Express from July 12-15. Instead of departing Puducherry at 2.40 pm, the train will leave at 3.40 pm.