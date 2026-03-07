MEMU, EMU services cancelled till March 13

A line and power block was permitted at Pachchakuppam yard in the Arakkonam–Jolarpettai section between 1.05 pm and 4.05 pm on March 8. Owing to this, Train No. 66017 Katpadi–Jolarpettai MEMU, scheduled to leave Katpadi at 9.30 am, and Train No. 66018 Jolarpettai–Katpadi MEMU, scheduled to leave Jolarpettai at 12.15 pm, will remain cancelled.

Railway authorities have also permitted a line and power block between Minjur and Ponneri in the Chennai Central–Gudur section between 11.45 pm and 4.45 am on March 7, 10 and 12.