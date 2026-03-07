MEMU, EMU services cancelled till March 13

CHENNAI: Some MEMU and EMU train services will remain cancelled or partially cancelled from March 8-13 due to engineering works in the Arakkonam Jolarpettai and Chennai Central-Gudur sections.
A line and power block was permitted at Pachchakuppam yard in the Arakkonam–Jolarpettai section between 1.05 pm and 4.05 pm on March 8. Owing to this, Train No. 66017 Katpadi–Jolarpettai MEMU, scheduled to leave Katpadi at 9.30 am, and Train No. 66018 Jolarpettai–Katpadi MEMU, scheduled to leave Jolarpettai at 12.15 pm, will remain cancelled.
Railway authorities have also permitted a line and power block between Minjur and Ponneri in the Chennai Central–Gudur section between 11.45 pm and 4.45 am on March 7, 10 and 12.
Because of this, Train No. 42037 Moore market complex–Gummidipundi EMU, leaving Moore Market Complex at 11.20 pm, will run only up to Minjur, with the service between Minjur and Gummidipundi cancelled.
Similarly, Train no. 42002 Gummidipundi–Moore market EMU, scheduled to leave Gummidipundi at 3.50 am, will remain cancelled between Gummidipundi and Minjur on March 8, 11 and 13.