Melur villagers protest against tungsten mining

MADURAI: Scores of villagers staged a protest at Kesampatti village near Melur in Madurai on Sunday urging the Centre to cancel the tungsten mining auction.

The agitating villagers led by its president Chinna Kathan carried placards urging the Centre to drop the mining project as it would have a detrimental impact on the ecosystem.

The villagers claimed that it would affect the environment and their livelihoods, which largely depend on agriculture.

During the agitation, the villagers took a pledge against the mining project as it would affect the lives and livelihoods of people of 75 villages under 12 panchayats in Melur taluk and urged central and State governments to protect their lives, livelihoods and also the environment, sources said.