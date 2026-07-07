Melur man confesses to killing wife, burning body

The accused, Prabhakaran (30) of Kottakudi, surrendered before Village Administrative Officer Chellam, claiming that he had killed his wife Karthika (24) over suspicions about her character. The VAO informed the Melur police.

During interrogation, Prabhakaran allegedly told police that he had asked Karthika, who had been living separately, to meet him on July 3. He allegedly took her to a secluded spot outside the village, killed her, burnt the body and later dissolved the ashes in a nearby agricultural well.

Police took the accused to the locations he identified. Forensic experts collected ash samples, fingerprints and other evidence from the scene.