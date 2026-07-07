Melur man confesses to killing wife, burning body

MADURAI: A 30-year-old man allegedly confessed to murdering his estranged wife, burning her body and disposing of the ashes in a farm well near Melur in Madurai district. Police have taken him into custody and are investigating the case.
The accused, Prabhakaran (30) of Kottakudi, surrendered before Village Administrative Officer Chellam, claiming that he had killed his wife Karthika (24) over suspicions about her character. The VAO informed the Melur police.
During interrogation, Prabhakaran allegedly told police that he had asked Karthika, who had been living separately, to meet him on July 3. He allegedly took her to a secluded spot outside the village, killed her, burnt the body and later dissolved the ashes in a nearby agricultural well.
Police took the accused to the locations he identified. Forensic experts collected ash samples, fingerprints and other evidence from the scene.
Madurai Superintendent of Police Devanathan inspected the spot and directed officers to expedite the investigation.
According to police, the couple have a three-year-old daughter. Following marital disputes, Karthika had been staying with her mother at A Kovilpatti near Uranganpatti for several days, while the child remained with Prabhakaran. Police said Karthika had repeatedly sought custody of the child.
Police are also questioning the accused's friends, Karan and Santhakumar, to determine whether they had any role in the alleged murder.