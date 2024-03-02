Melma agitation gets a boost from activist Medha Patkar

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The ongoing anti-SIPCOT extension project agitation by farmers of 10 villages pivoted around Melma village near Cheyyar received a fillip when noted environmental activist Medha Patkar visited and interacted with them at Vadalapirandaan village on Friday.

Farmers of the affected villages have undertaken various agitations continuously for months against the proposed government move to acquire their lands for the phase III expansion of the SIPCOT industrial estate near Cheyyar.

Patkar visited and interacted with around 350 participants, most of whom were women at Vadalapirandaan village 7 km from Melma, according to agitation coordinator Arul Arumugam.

Revealing this to DT Next, Arumugam said, “Medha Patkar told us that she would talk to the TN Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena over phone about the farmers’ plight due to the agitation. While returning, she called me and told me that she had spoken to Meena.”

She also condemned the state for trying to usurp agricultural land for non-agricultural use. She also said that she would take up the issue with Chief Minister MK Stalin by writing to him, informed Arumugam and added that the renowned activist left after interacting with those present for more than two hours.