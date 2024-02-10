Mela Panguni canal sluice to get replaced

TIRUCHY: The much-awaited replacing for the sluice gate at Mela Panguni canal in Lalgudi, at an estimated cost of Rs 14.91 crore, began with the launch of the project by Municipal Administration, Urban & Water Supply Minister KN Nehru on Friday.

Farmers have been demanding for restoration of the damaged 80-year-old sluice gate across the Mela Panguni canal at Nagar village in Lalgudi, for the last five years. The canal is a main source of irrigation.

After DMK came to power, farmers approached Minister KN Nehru and put forth their demands of renovating the water bodies particularly the sluice gates at Mela Panguni canal. The state government sanctioned a fund of Rs 14.91 crore for the purpose on Friday.

Nehru asked the officials to complete the work within the tender period to ensure the flow of water to the agricultural lands in the region. The sluice gates of the canal are vital as they help irrigate around 4,000 acres of land in and around Lalgudi.