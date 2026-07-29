Mekedatu row: Convene all-party meet to defeat conspiracy says PMK

Anbumani on Tuesday alleged that the Centre was supporting Karnataka in the Mekedatu dam issue by stating that Tamil Nadu's approval was not required for the project, calling it a "dangerous conspiracy" against the interests of the State.

Citing previous assurances by former Union ministers Uma Bharti and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat that Karnataka could not proceed without Tamil Nadu's consent, Anbumani accused both the BJP-led Centre and the Congress government in Karnataka of acting against Tamil Nadu's interests.