Mekedatu plan not for Bengaluru water, experts say

The experts said this was why talks between the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka would not resolve the Cauvery water-sharing dispute and could instead work against Tamil Nadu's interests.

Retired senior Public Works Department engineer A Veerappan, hydrology expert S Janakarajan, State Platform for Common School System general secretary Prince Gajendrababu, advocate Vetriselvan of Poovulagin Nanbargal and Electricity Department Engineers' Association coordinator S Gandhi made the remarks at a press conference.

The federation said Karnataka's proposal to construct the Mekedatu dam, along with plans for a new dam at Rasimanal and to raise the height of the Mettur reservoir by 10 feet, were among the key issues concerning Tamil Nadu.

It said Karnataka was also spreading incorrect information that Tamil Nadu's consent was not required for the Mekedatu project. According to the experts, a Supreme Court judgment requires the consent of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala, among the Cauvery basin states, for constructing a new dam across the Cauvery.