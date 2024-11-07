CHENNAI: The Karnataka government’s proposal on the Mekedatu reservoir project has been excluded from the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s agenda following sustained pressure buildup by the Tamil Nadu government, according to K Manivasan, Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Water Resource Department.

“Mekedatu dam project has been removed from the agenda following strong protest from the Tamil Nadu government,” said Manivasan after attending the 35th meeting of the CWMA over sharing of Cauvery Water.Mekedatu out of CWMA agenda due to sustained TN pressure

As per the Supreme Court order, the Karnataka government has to release 145.6 tmc of water from June to November 5 to Tamil Nadu, he said, adding, “We have received 248 tmc of water for the period. It is more than the stipulated quantity. This is due to the discharge of surplus water from Karnataka following heavy rains. We have made it clear that the discharge of surplus water should not be taken into account and insisted on the authority to direct the Karnataka government to release prescribed quantities of water as per SC order for November and December.”

He further said that the state, at present, has sufficient water storage to meet the needs of the farmers, particularly in delta districts, and drinking water purposes.

“We are using the water judiciously,” he added.