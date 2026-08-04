Mekedatu: DMK’s Siva seeks Rajya Sabha debate

NEW DELHI: DMK Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva has submitted a notice under Rule 267 seeking the suspension of the day’s business in the Upper House to discuss concerns over the proposed Mekedatu Reservoir project planned by Karnataka. In his notice addressed to the Rajya Sabha secretary-general,
Siva sought the suspension of Rules 15, 23, and 51, along with any other listed business, to facilitate a discussion on the matter. The notice stated that the discussion was being sought on “the concerns over the proposed Mekedatu dam on the river Cauvery, its impact on Tamil Nadu and the need for constitution of a tribunal in this regard.”