Mekedatu dam will turn Cauvery Delta into a desert: PMK, MDMK

CHENNAI: As Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah announced that steps should be taken to construct a dam in Mekedatu during his budget speech, PMK and MDMK has condemned and urged central government not to give permission to carry out the work.

In his statement, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said that Karnataka chief minister made the announcement despite there is a case pending in Supreme Court and warned that the move will create enmity among the farmers of two states.

"During his speech, Siddaramaiah revealed that detailed project report has been submitted to the central government and steps have been taken to get permission. Despite the Supreme Court ban on Cauvery Water Management Authority from conducting any discussion about Mekedatu issue, Karanataka government is taking next step, which is against justice. This will ruin the relationship between the two states, " he said.

Moreover, he added that constructing a dam in Mekedatu will affect environment as about 11,845 acres of land where water will be stored in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary. "This will cause irreversible damage, so the central government should not give permission. Dams such as Kabini, KRS, Hemavathy, Harangi dams and five small dams have been constructed across Cauvery and its tributaries. Already 114.57 TMC of water is stored in those dams. Mekedatu will store 70 TMC if constructed. This will convert Cauvery delta as a desert, " he warned.

Meanwhile, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said that as per judgements of Cauvery Tribunal and the Supreme Court, Karanataka does not have any right to construct dam. The judgements clarified that no construction should be taken up without the approval of Tamil Nadu.

"Cauvery Water Management Authority is powerless to order Karanataka to release water that has been assured by Cauvery Tribunal and the Supreme Court. As per order, 9.19 TMC of water should have been released, but only 2.83 TMC has been released. If Mekedatu dam is constructed, delta will become a desert and central government should not approve, " he urged.