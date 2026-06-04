Mekedatu dam row: TVK mortgaged TN rights by offering RS seat to Congress, says BJP

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP slammed the ruling TVK on Thursday for allegedly mortgaging the state's rights on the Mekedatu dam project issue by offering the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state to the grand old party.
To cover up the internal factional fights within the Congress party, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar is deliberately and systematically igniting the Mekedatu issue, BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said. "Despite knowing this, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has not condemned the Karnataka Congress government till date. This is a massive betrayal committed against Tamil Nadu," he added.
Instead of severing ties with the Congress party that has announced to build a dam at Mekedatu that would affect Tamil Nadu, the TVK handing over a Rajya Sabha seat to the grand old party clearly exposed the obsession of Vijay, who is desperate to cling to power with Congress's support, the BJP leader said.
"It is utterly shameful to have pledged the rights of Tamils and the sentiments of Tamils to the Congress party," Thirupathy said in a post on 'X'.
Shivakumar, on May 26, welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the review petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government regarding the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery River.
He said the state is already in the process of submitting a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project. Shivakumar was sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka on June 3.