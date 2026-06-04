Mekedatu dam row: TVK mortgaged TN rights by offering RS seat to Congress, says BJP

To cover up the internal factional fights within the Congress party, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar is deliberately and systematically igniting the Mekedatu issue, BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said. "Despite knowing this, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has not condemned the Karnataka Congress government till date. This is a massive betrayal committed against Tamil Nadu," he added.

Instead of severing ties with the Congress party that has announced to build a dam at Mekedatu that would affect Tamil Nadu, the TVK handing over a Rajya Sabha seat to the grand old party clearly exposed the obsession of Vijay, who is desperate to cling to power with Congress's support, the BJP leader said.