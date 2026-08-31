Meghamalai, Manjolai eviction bid grave rights violation, says Krishnasamy

“The people who have been living in the Manjolai and Meghamalai regions for several generations are now facing the threat of eviction, which would affect their livelihood,” he said while addressing reporters in Madurai. “It is possible to resolve this issue if the Forest Rights Act, 2006 is implemented properly,” he said, adding that the State government should appoint strong lawyers to represent the case before the Supreme Court while filing the review petition.

A meeting involving leaders of all political parties will be organised soon in Madurai to oppose the proposed eviction, he said.

He hit out at the TVK government, saying that they have withdrawn security cover given by successive governments for the past 30 years.

On the controversy over the TVK projecting Vijay as its Prime Ministerial candidate, Krishnasamy said, “Vijay can never contest for the post of Prime Minister at any point in time. However, it is the Congress that has to respond to such claims."